First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

