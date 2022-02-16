First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First United stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.90. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First United by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

