Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.10.

FISV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. 183,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

