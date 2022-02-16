Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FSBC opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $532.91 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.