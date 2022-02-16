Flamingo Price Reaches $0.26 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $81.94 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.66 or 0.07045096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,630.40 or 0.99712789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

