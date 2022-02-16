FMC Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Shares of FMC opened at $117.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,099,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.