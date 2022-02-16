Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

