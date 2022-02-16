freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also commented on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($26.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on freenet from €26.50 ($30.11) to €27.50 ($31.25) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $24.60 on Monday. freenet has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

