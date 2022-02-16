Fresnillo (FRES) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresnillo (LON: FRES):

2/14/2022 – Fresnillo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.78) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 750 ($10.15) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,025 ($13.87).

1/26/2022 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.53) to GBX 700 ($9.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($11.91) to GBX 860 ($11.64). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 900 ($12.18) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON FRES traded up GBX 23.60 ($0.32) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 666.40 ($9.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 796.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 833.27. Fresnillo plc has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.67). The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

