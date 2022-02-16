Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.78) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.15) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.13) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.91) to GBX 860 ($11.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.13) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 937.86 ($12.69).

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 642.80 ($8.70) on Monday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,033.50 ($13.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 796.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 833.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

