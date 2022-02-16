FY2021 EPS Estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Decreased by KeyCorp

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

RLJ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 172,749 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 975,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $10,806,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

