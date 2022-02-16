FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roche Holding AG Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Roche in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

RHHBY stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 262.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Roche by 42.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

