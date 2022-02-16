Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.740-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.26. 18,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.35. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner has a 12-month low of $175.18 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,540 shares of company stock worth $2,712,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.