Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.42

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.42 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 15.85 ($0.21). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 15.85 ($0.21), with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.25 million and a PE ratio of -17.61.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

