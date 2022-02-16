Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

