Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.