Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

