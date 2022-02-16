Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.45. Approximately 46,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,303,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

