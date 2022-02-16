Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,410,000 after purchasing an additional 682,442 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,417,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,666,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,856,000.

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.94. 205,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $100.14.

