Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock opened at 24.49 on Wednesday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52 week low of 17.07 and a 52 week high of 73.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 31.37.

