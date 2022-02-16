Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $45.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

GPRE opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

