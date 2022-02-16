Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $45.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.
GPRE opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.
About Green Plains
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.
