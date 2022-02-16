GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,074,129 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
