Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,329.60 ($17.99). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,305 ($17.66), with a volume of 932,286 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.79) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.03) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,613.89 ($21.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,342.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

