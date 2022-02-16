Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,686 shares of company stock worth $1,782,045 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 331.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 28,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.