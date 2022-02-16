Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $26.45.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
