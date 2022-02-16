Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

