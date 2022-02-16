HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 97.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 96.4% in the second quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

HCI opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $684.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 0.77. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

