Head-To-Head Comparison: Avnet (AVT) vs. Its Peers

Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Avnet to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Avnet has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet’s peers have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Avnet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avnet pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Avnet has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Avnet is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avnet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $19.53 billion $193.11 million 9.26 Avnet Competitors $3.73 billion $157.29 million 4.00

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Avnet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 2.11% 11.28% 5.12% Avnet Competitors -200.77% -90.84% -3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avnet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 2 1 1 2.75 Avnet Competitors 74 327 446 20 2.48

Avnet currently has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Avnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avnet is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Avnet beats its peers on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

