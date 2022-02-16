Head to Head Contrast: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) versus Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Beam Global has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 21.70 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -17.72 Ambarella $222.99 million 24.63 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -178.82

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00% Ambarella -9.78% -5.92% -4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beam Global and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ambarella 1 2 13 0 2.75

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 170.58%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $216.93, indicating a potential upside of 46.16%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Ambarella.

Summary

Ambarella beats Beam Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

