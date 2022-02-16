Head-To-Head Review: EACO (EACO) vs. Its Rivals

EACO (OTCMKTS: EACO) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare EACO to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 2.98% 11.21% 6.51% EACO Competitors -200.77% -90.84% -3.01%

43.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EACO and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $225.24 million $7.79 million 13.67 EACO Competitors $3.73 billion $157.29 million 4.00

EACO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EACO. EACO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EACO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A EACO Competitors 74 327 446 20 2.48

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.90%. Given EACO’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EACO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

EACO has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO’s peers have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About EACO

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

