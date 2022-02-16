Head to Head Review: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) vs. Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 9.81 -$32.13 million ($2.94) -3.08 Mesoblast $7.46 million 70.97 -$98.81 million ($0.78) -5.22

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -213.36% -37.80% -31.34% Mesoblast -994.48% -17.15% -13.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sutro Biopharma and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 237.75%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 231.70%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Mesoblast on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

