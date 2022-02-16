Head-To-Head Review: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 2.06 -$77.40 million $0.43 7.63 Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.44 -$43.16 million $0.26 19.72

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy. TransGlobe Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TransGlobe Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 83.09%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats TransGlobe Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.