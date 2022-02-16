Head-To-Head Survey: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) versus Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AEye and Stoneridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Stoneridge 0 2 0 0 2.00

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 333.93%. Stoneridge has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.31%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and Stoneridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Stoneridge $648.01 million 0.64 -$7.95 million $0.47 32.53

AEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stoneridge.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Stoneridge 1.74% -1.92% -0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stoneridge beats AEye on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

