Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEINY. Barclays raised their price target on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Heineken from €91.00 ($103.41) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

