Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $860.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after buying an additional 828,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 952,969 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.