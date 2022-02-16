Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after buying an additional 828,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 952,969 shares during the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
