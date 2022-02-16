Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Up 2.6%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.50. 1,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12.

About Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Hills Bank. It offers personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposits. Its portfolio includes agricultural, commercial and financial, real estate, loans to individuals, and obligations of state and political subdivisions.

