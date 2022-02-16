Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Up 2.6%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.50. 1,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12.
About Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)
