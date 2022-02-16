HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $1.99. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 35,283 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $906.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 79.88% and a return on equity of 63.04%. Analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

