Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.
HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.
Shares of HUBG opened at $79.87 on Monday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
