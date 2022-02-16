Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of HUBG opened at $79.87 on Monday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

