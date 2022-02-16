Hubbell Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hubbell in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

HUBB opened at $185.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,805,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hubbell by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hubbell by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

