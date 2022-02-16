Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPP opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -415.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

