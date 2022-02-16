Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.