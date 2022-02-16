IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IEC opened at $15.34 on Monday. IEC Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
