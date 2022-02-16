IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$53.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $35.98 on Monday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

