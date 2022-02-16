iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IHRT opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1,628.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 144,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

