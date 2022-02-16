Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $14.91 on Wednesday, hitting $327.21. 13,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

