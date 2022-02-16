Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.80 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

