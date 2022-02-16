Industrial Human Capital Inc (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Up 61.9% in January

Industrial Human Capital Inc (NYSE:AXH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,736,000.

Get Industrial Human Capital alerts:

NYSE AXH remained flat at $$9.96 on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,529. Industrial Human Capital has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Industrial Human Capital Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital Inc is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Human Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Human Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.