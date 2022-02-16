Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.33. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 14,382 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

The company has a market cap of $727.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

