Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

ITR opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.11 and a 52-week high of C$4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

