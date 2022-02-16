Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $56.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.31.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

