Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.