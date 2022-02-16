Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.04 ($3.45).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISP shares. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.58) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.20) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.69) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

